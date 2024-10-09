IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $475.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $487.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $495.24. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $583.39. The company has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IDXX. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. BTIG Research began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $582.25.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

