Ethereum Trading Down 1% Over Last 7 Days (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $293.67 billion and approximately $13.75 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for $2,439.56 or 0.03942856 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00041899 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00007650 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00011763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00012823 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00006946 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,379,988 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.

