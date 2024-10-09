Prom Price Hits $5.34 (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 9th. Prom has a market capitalization of $97.47 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can now be bought for $5.34 or 0.00008632 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Prom has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00008340 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00014532 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,871.53 or 0.99997932 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001018 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007293 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007011 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.39692214 USD and is down -0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $2,741,561.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

