Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 23,197 Shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,197 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 1.78% of Capital Group Core Bond ETF worth $4,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CGCB. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $57,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $213,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:CGCB opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.18. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.42 and a one year high of $27.24.
The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.
