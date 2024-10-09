Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 141 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $8,038,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 225.6% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 105,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 73,219 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $3,570,000. Tlwm bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $927,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $85.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.25 and its 200 day moving average is $76.03. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $48.35 and a 12-month high of $86.09. The stock has a market cap of $125.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.13, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $13,775,817.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,572,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,046,484.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $517,579.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,734.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $13,775,817.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,572,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,046,484.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 316,253 shares of company stock worth $26,714,298. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

