Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 10,637 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 123,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,637 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $5,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 144,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 13,402 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $117,000.

FIXD stock opened at $44.51 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $46.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

