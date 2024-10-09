Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,354,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,630,127,000 after acquiring an additional 435,358 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 24,171.5% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 416,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,831,000 after purchasing an additional 414,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,182,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,990,052,000 after buying an additional 292,017 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth $161,918,000. Finally, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $147,748,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BLK opened at $949.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $141.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $960.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $891.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $827.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,042 shares of company stock worth $79,387,117 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BLK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $1,036.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $943.93.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

