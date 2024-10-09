T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 3.19% of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF worth $5,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 4,797 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 47.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 13,641 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 54,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter.

Get T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

TEQI stock opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.21 million, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.90. T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.75 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90.

T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (TEQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The ETF currently has 106.18m in AUM and 111 holdings. TEQI is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global large-cap companies that are positioned to outperform the Russell 1000 Value Index TEQI was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.