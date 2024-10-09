Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $300,594,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Waste Management by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,226,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $900,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,466 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,955,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its position in Waste Management by 20,402.6% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 868,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,196,000 after acquiring an additional 863,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 85.6% in the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,561,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,234,000 after purchasing an additional 720,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

WM opened at $208.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.95 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $206.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.45. The company has a market cap of $83.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.10%.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.89.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

