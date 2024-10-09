Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF worth $5,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,251,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PWB opened at $99.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.09. The company has a market capitalization of $947.97 million, a P/E ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.12. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.31 and a 1-year high of $99.58.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.