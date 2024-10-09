JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JEPQ. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 123,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 65,123 shares during the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,016,000. Sunpointe LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $841,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $331,000.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $54.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $44.95 and a 52 week high of $56.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.76.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.551 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $6.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.13%.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.