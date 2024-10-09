Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 3,153 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,153 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $94,819,000. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,142,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,033,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $139.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.25. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $142.62.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.