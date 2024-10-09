Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $5 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $4,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 32,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $48.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.40. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.89 and a 52 week high of $49.41.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

