Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 250,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $5,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEY. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 164.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $21.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.56. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $22.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.