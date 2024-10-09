Barrington Research Reaffirms Outperform Rating for U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on USPH. StockNews.com raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Monday.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on USPH

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

NYSE:USPH traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $78.33. 55,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,059. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.85. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $76.18 and a 52 week high of $113.63.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $167.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.34 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.09 per share, with a total value of $172,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,445.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.09 per share, with a total value of $172,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,445.36. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $142,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,635. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USPH. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,158,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 763.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after buying an additional 61,474 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1,841.6% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 63,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after buying an additional 60,645 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,062,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,954,000 after buying an additional 26,224 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 423,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,173,000 after acquiring an additional 10,462 shares during the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.