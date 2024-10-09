MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) PT Raised to $133.00 at Truist Financial

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $112.00 to $133.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MTZ. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on MasTec from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their target price on MasTec from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MasTec in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasTec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.38.

Shares of MTZ stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $127.66. The company had a trading volume of 181,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. MasTec has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $130.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -911.86 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.71.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.06%. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MasTec will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $348,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,592.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $348,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,592.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $2,525,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,426,096.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MasTec

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

