Luk Fook (OTC:LKFLF) Upgraded to “Hold” by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Luk Fook (OTC:LKFLF – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Luk Fook Stock Performance

LKFLF stock remained flat at $2.19 during trading on Monday. 2,000 shares of the company traded hands.

Get Luk Fook alerts:

Luk Fook Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in sourcing, designing, wholesaling, trademark licensing, and retailing various gold and platinum jewelry, and gem-set jewelry products. It offers ring and pair rings, necklaces, pendants, earrings, bangles and bracelets, charms, figurines, accessories, and other products of various materials comprising diamond, gold, platinum, jadeite, gemstone, pearl, and silver materials.

Receive News & Ratings for Luk Fook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luk Fook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.