Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 11,460 Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 196,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,460 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $6,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CGUS. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 196.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,183,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,154 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,892,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,729 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,913,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,467,000 after purchasing an additional 883,726 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $24,364,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 43.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,210,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,288,000 after purchasing an additional 670,052 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock opened at $34.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.20. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.19 and a twelve month high of $34.46.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

