2,200 Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Acquired by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2,307.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $33,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ED opened at $102.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.78. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $85.15 and a one year high of $105.99.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.72%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.88.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

