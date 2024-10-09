18,750 Shares in Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ) Bought by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Destiny Tech100 in the second quarter worth $31,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Destiny Tech100 in the second quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Destiny Tech100 during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,852,000.

Destiny Tech100 Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE DXYZ opened at 9.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is 11.23. Destiny Tech100 Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 8.25 and a fifty-two week high of 105.00.

