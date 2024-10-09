Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Shares Purchased by Axiom Advisory LLC

Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $549,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 31,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 11,005 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FENY stock opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.73 and a fifty-two week high of $27.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.50.

About Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

