Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 10,814 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,814 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.08% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $6,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGDV. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

CGDV stock opened at $36.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.28 and a 200-day moving average of $33.74. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $36.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.