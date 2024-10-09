Evanson Asset Management LLC Purchases 647 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5,890.9% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $49.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.98 and its 200 day moving average is $49.20. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1011 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.