Evanson Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCA)

Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,989,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,805,000 after acquiring an additional 278,965 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,555,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,051,000 after purchasing an additional 186,046 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF by 46.5% during the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

DFCA opened at $50.60 on Wednesday. Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.39 and a twelve month high of $51.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.32.

Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (DFCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from federal and California state income tax. These securities have intermediate-term maturities in nature.

