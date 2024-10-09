Evanson Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,363 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Winthrop Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 135.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $77.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $79.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.50 and its 200 day moving average is $65.85. The company has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a PE ratio of 50.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a net margin of 23.71% and a negative return on equity of 2,160.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,456,262.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,777,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,125,412.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,456,262.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,777,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,125,412.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,626,179.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,210 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,801 in the last quarter. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on FTNT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Fortinet from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fortinet from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.11.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

