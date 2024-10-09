Frax Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $647.43 Million (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. In the last week, Frax has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Frax has a market capitalization of $647.43 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001599 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Frax

Frax was first traded on December 20th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,044,853,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 649,433,438 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax is frax.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax (FRAX) is a stablecoin with a fractional-algorithmic stability mechanism. The open-source Frax protocol offers scalability, decentralization, and on-chain transactions. It addresses issues in existing stablecoin protocols by combining collateralization and algorithmic design. Frax stablecoin (FRAX) is the liquidity pool token, redeemable for traditional currency, while Frax Shares (FXS) serves as the governance token. The protocol accepts various collateral types and promotes stability. Sam Kazemian, with support from Stephen Moore, founded Frax in 2019.”

