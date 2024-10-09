SingularityNET Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $762.90 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 9th. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001012 BTC on popular exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $762.90 million and approximately $34,207.11 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00008343 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00014487 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $62,276.38 or 0.99903863 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007302 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006967 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00052761 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.61604045 USD and is down -3.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 264 active market(s) with $39,217.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.