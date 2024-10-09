Jupiter (JUP) Price Reaches $0.74 on Top Exchanges

Jupiter (JUP) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Jupiter token can now be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00001194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Jupiter has traded down 8% against the US dollar. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $1.12 billion and approximately $51.42 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Jupiter Token Profile

Jupiter’s genesis date was January 30th, 2024. Jupiter’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens. Jupiter’s official website is jup.ag. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @jupiterexchange.

Buying and Selling Jupiter

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter (JUP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Jupiter has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,350,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Jupiter is 0.74134694 USD and is down -3.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 521 active market(s) with $60,936,828.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jup.ag/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

