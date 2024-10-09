Terran Coin (TRR) Price Hits $0.0021

Terran Coin (TRR) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Terran Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Terran Coin has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Terran Coin has a market capitalization of $49,984.91 and approximately $1,069.03 worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terran Coin Token Profile

Terran Coin was first traded on April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. Terran Coin’s official website is terrancoin.com. The official message board for Terran Coin is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.

TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

Terran Coin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terran Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terran Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terran Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

