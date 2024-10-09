FUNToken Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $36.65 Million (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One FUNToken token can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FUNToken has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $36.65 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FUNToken

FUNToken launched on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,843,201,660 tokens. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token.

FUNToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was created by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to be used in their ecosystem, but in early 2021 it became a separate entity with a new purpose focused on the online gambling and gaming industry. FUNToken is built on the Ethereum blockchain and offers benefits to players, platforms, and developers in the digital gaming industry.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

