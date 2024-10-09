Brightwater Advisory LLC Has $574,000 Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Brightwater Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,417 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Brightwater Advisory LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% during the second quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% during the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $412.52. 1,477,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,383,292. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.30. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $420.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.38.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

