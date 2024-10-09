Mina Price Tops $0.51 (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 9th. Mina has a total market capitalization of $594.19 million and $16.67 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can now be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00000817 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mina has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mina Profile

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,190,792,634 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,245,829 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,190,724,243.8400393 with 1,167,080,802.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.51883623 USD and is down -2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 160 active market(s) with $19,172,256.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/."

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

