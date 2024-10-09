SwissBorg (CHSB) Market Capitalization Achieves $161.20 Million

SwissBorg (CHSB) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last week, SwissBorg has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. SwissBorg has a market capitalization of $161.20 million and $783,562.47 worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwissBorg token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SwissBorg

SwissBorg was first traded on September 8th, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 985,304,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 983,729,858 tokens. SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SwissBorg is https://reddit.com/r/swissborg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SwissBorg’s official website is swissborg.com. SwissBorg’s official message board is swissborg.com/blog.

Buying and Selling SwissBorg

According to CryptoCompare, “SwissBorg is a blockchain-based platform that aims to democratize wealth management. CHSB is the native token of the SwissBorg platform, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token with multiple utilities. SwissBorg is a decentralized wealth management platform that offers services such as investment management, financial analysis, and asset tokenization. The CHSB token is used for governance, staking, and accessing premium features within the SwissBorg ecosystem. SwissBorg was founded by Cyrus Fazel and Anthony Lesoismier in 2017.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwissBorg directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwissBorg should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwissBorg using one of the exchanges listed above.

