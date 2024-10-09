Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% in the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $285.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $271.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.30. The firm has a market cap of $116.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.53 and a 1-year high of $286.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 26,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.96, for a total transaction of $7,164,724.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,959,908.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.38, for a total value of $872,254.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,440,548.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 26,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.96, for a total value of $7,164,724.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,426 shares in the company, valued at $23,959,908.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,817 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,208 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADP shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.83.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

