SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Acquired by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Williams Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 42,988,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,241,000 after acquiring an additional 42,302,888 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,973,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,855 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,920,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,534,000 after purchasing an additional 576,063 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,388,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,893,000 after buying an additional 512,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,432,000 after buying an additional 183,903 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $52.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.98.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.