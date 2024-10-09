Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $207,000 Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $49.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.79 and its 200-day moving average is $45.49. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $34.93 and a 12-month high of $50.57.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

