Axiom Advisory LLC Increases Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Axiom Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,070,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,094,000. Adroit Compliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,041,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 422,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,756,000 after buying an additional 171,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,828,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,055,000 after buying an additional 157,810 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IEI opened at $117.94 on Wednesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.45 and a one year high of $120.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.48.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3197 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.