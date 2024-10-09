11,796 Shares in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Bought by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 11,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOVT. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,861,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,361,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $461,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 19,440.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 361,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,353,000 after purchasing an additional 360,042 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $23.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.80.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.0629 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

