DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,416 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,045,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,696,152,000 after buying an additional 3,168,740 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,196,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,784,000 after acquiring an additional 159,438 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,863,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,945,000 after purchasing an additional 25,857 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 9.5% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,799,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,995,000 after purchasing an additional 156,339 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 34.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,542,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,229,000 after purchasing an additional 391,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.91.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DD stock opened at $84.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.82. The company has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.02, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.