CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stake Decreased by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 98.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,902 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $873,000. Werlinich Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $740,000. Security National Bank grew its position in CrowdStrike by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BNP Paribas started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $334.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $293.01 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.17 and a 1 year high of $398.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $262.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.31 billion, a PE ratio of 552.85, a P/E/G ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at $46,563,660. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,563,660. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total value of $16,410,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,109,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,172,858.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,962 shares of company stock worth $28,774,798 in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

