Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,976 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 87.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 282.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,219 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of WBA opened at $9.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of -1.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $27.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

