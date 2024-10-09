Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IEFA stock opened at $76.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.35. The company has a market capitalization of $119.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

