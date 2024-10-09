Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GEHC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,519,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,746 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,991,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,406,000 after buying an additional 2,647,204 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $96,135,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,639,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4,959.8% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 758,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,957,000 after acquiring an additional 743,523 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $222,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,377.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on GEHC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.23.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $90.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.06. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $94.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.18.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.51%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Articles

