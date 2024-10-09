Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 27 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sachetta LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $1,005.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,124.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,038.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $769.19 and a 1 year high of $1,211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

Insider Activity

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,088.95, for a total value of $2,031,980.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,311,496.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,088.95, for a total value of $2,031,980.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,311,496.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,498,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,033 shares of company stock valued at $9,399,345. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,166.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,119.00.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

