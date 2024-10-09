30,000 Shares in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Acquired by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC owned 0.19% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PESI. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the second quarter valued at $2,421,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 189,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,641,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 78,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 13,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 30.4% during the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PESI opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $202.88 million, a PE ratio of -64.25 and a beta of 0.49. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $14.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services ( NASDAQ:PESI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a negative return on equity of 15.78%.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company through Treatment and Services segments. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

