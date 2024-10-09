Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,380,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,258,076,000 after acquiring an additional 672,941 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,321,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,165,000 after purchasing an additional 92,648 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,814,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,905,000 after purchasing an additional 78,866 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,238,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,947,000 after purchasing an additional 23,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,074,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,689,000 after purchasing an additional 67,513 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Allan B. Hubbard acquired 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.30 per share, with a total value of $61,901.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,738,557.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPG opened at $167.23 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.36 and a 1-year high of $170.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.43.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($1.42). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 78.14%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 104.46%.

SPG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down from $190.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective (up from $157.50) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.78.

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

