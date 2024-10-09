KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Callan Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 5.9% in the third quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 24.2% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank grew its holdings in KLA by 25.8% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 4,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in KLA by 5.2% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $783.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $105.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $452.01 and a 12-month high of $896.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $768.61 and a 200 day moving average of $761.53.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 29.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. KLA’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KLAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on KLA from $735.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on KLA from $950.00 to $870.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.81.

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total value of $536,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,473.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total value of $12,293,259.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,257,998.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total transaction of $536,118.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,473.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,873 shares of company stock valued at $14,532,193. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

