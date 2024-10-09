Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 28,443 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 28,443 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in Aptiv by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 6,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 24,692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2,697.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 235,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,129,000 after purchasing an additional 227,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura Securities raised Aptiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Aptiv from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.31.

APTV opened at $69.60 on Wednesday. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $63.62 and a 1-year high of $99.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.45.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 13.19%. Aptiv’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

