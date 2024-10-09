Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Takes Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 107.5% during the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 32.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $57.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.28. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.92 and a 52 week high of $58.18.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

