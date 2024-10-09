Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,723,730,000 after buying an additional 1,149,045 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,112,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,825,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,492,105 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,317,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,420,430,000 after acquiring an additional 324,829 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,771,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,179,000 after purchasing an additional 222,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,681,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,212,000 after purchasing an additional 84,327 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $114.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.12. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $120.74.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

